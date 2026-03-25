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News World Saudi Arabia intercepts drones, ballistic missile in its eastern region

Saudi Arabia intercepts drones, ballistic missile in its eastern region

Saudi Arabia intercepted six drones and a ballistic missile targeting its eastern region, successfully neutralizing the threats amidst escalating regional tensions following US-Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequent Iranian retaliation.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published March 25,2026
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SAUDI ARABIA INTERCEPTS DRONES, BALLISTIC MISSILE IN ITS EASTERN REGION

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted six drones and a ballistic missile targeting the country's eastern region.

In a statement posted on the US social media company X's platform, the ministry said the aerial threats were detected and destroyed by air defense systems before reaching their targets.

It emphasized in consecutive statements that all attacks were directed at the eastern region and were successfully neutralized.

No information was provided on the source of the attacks.

The US and Israel have been carrying out airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people so far.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.