'He liked the fear in our eyes': Epstein victims describe abuse

Victims of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein say the trauma from his abuse continues to shape their lives years after his death, as some spoke publicly for the first time about their experiences and ongoing search for justice.

In an interview with BBC Newsnight, several women described the lasting psychological impact of the abuse and their frustration that key questions remain unanswered following Epstein's 2019 death.

Joanna Harrison, whose identity was accidentally revealed in documents released by the US Department of Justice, said speaking out was "a way of trying to breathe."

She said she met Epstein at age 18 under the pretense of a massage. She was later raped.

Harrison said her hopes for justice diminished after Epstein's death. "I have questions I'll never get an answer to," she said.

Chauntae Davies shared previously unpublished photos from a trip to Africa on Epstein's private jet, which included former US President Bill Clinton, actor Kevin Spacey and associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

"It was very much a once-in-a-lifetime trip, and unfortunately, it had to be tainted by what was happening behind closed doors," she said, adding she was raped by Epstein on his private island after being hired to give massages.

Davies said she gave Clinton a back massage during the trip, which was aimed at promoting AIDS prevention.

She also said she was raped by Epstein on his private island and described her "darkest memories" as taking place at a ranch in New Mexico.

Another victim, Lisa Phillips, said Epstein used his connections to exert control over people, recalling that he once said: "I like to have things on people."

"He liked the fear in our eyes," she said of Epstein's abuses. "I think he liked that we were frozen and scared and didn't know what to do, and I think he got off on that."

Wendy Pesante said she met Epstein at age 14 and that being abused at such a young age distorted her sense of reality.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. In 2008, he pleaded guilty in Florida to procuring a minor for prostitution, a deal widely criticized as lenient.

The victims said that although Epstein's death in prison was officially recorded as a suicide, they did not believe this to be the case.

"We knew him, we knew the kind of person he was," Phillips said.



