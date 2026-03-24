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News World US to continue Iran strikes, pause applies only to energy sites, Semafor reports

US to continue Iran strikes, pause applies only to energy sites, Semafor reports

Reuters WORLD
Published March 24,2026
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US TO CONTINUE IRAN STRIKES, PAUSE APPLIES ONLY TO ENERGY SITES, SEMAFOR REPORTS
A view of a residential building damaged by a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 23, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

The United States will continue its strikes on Iran, with the pause applying only to attacks ⁠on Tehran's energy sites, ⁠Semafor reported on Monday, citing a U.S. official, during what President Donald Trump has ⁠described as "productive" talks with unidentified Iranian officials.

Earlier on Monday, Trump had postponed for five days a plan to hit Iran's energy grid. Iran later denied that it had engaged in negotiations with the United States.

"The ⁠stop ⁠on attacks for five days is only on their energy sites," a U.S. official told Semafor.

"It is not on the military sites and the navy, and the ballistic missiles, and ⁠the defense industrial base. The initial initiatives of (Operation) Epic Fury will continue," he told the news agency.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The White House, the U.S. ⁠State ‌Department, and the Pentagon did not immediately ‌respond to a request for comment outside regular hours.

The ⁠Semafor report also added ⁠that Israel was not party ⁠to Washington's talks with Tehran.