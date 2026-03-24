US to continue Iran strikes, pause applies only to energy sites, Semafor reports

A view of a residential building damaged by a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 23, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

The United States will continue its strikes on Iran, with the pause applying only to attacks ⁠on Tehran's energy sites, ⁠Semafor reported on Monday, citing a U.S. official, during what President Donald Trump has ⁠described as "productive" talks with unidentified Iranian officials.

Earlier on Monday, Trump had postponed for five days a plan to hit Iran's energy grid. Iran later denied that it had engaged in negotiations with the United States.

"The ⁠stop ⁠on attacks for five days is only on their energy sites," a U.S. official told Semafor.

"It is not on the military sites and the navy, and the ballistic missiles, and ⁠the defense industrial base. The initial initiatives of (Operation) Epic Fury will continue," he told the news agency.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The White House, the U.S. ⁠State ‌Department, and the Pentagon did not immediately ‌respond to a request for comment outside regular hours.

The ⁠Semafor report also added ⁠that Israel was not party ⁠to Washington's talks with Tehran.



























