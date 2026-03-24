UAE says it intercepted 5 Iranian missiles, 17 drones

The United Arab Emirates said Tuesday that its air defense systems had engaged five ballistic missiles and 17 drones from Iran, as regional tensions continue to escalate.

The Defense Ministry, however, did not give details about possible injuries or damage from the latest attack.

The ministry said that air defenses had intercepted and destroyed 357 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,806 drones from Iran since Feb. 28.

Regional escalation has continued since the United States and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, with reported casualties exceeding 1,340 people.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage and disruptions to global markets and aviation.





