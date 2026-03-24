Turkish, Kazakh presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional issues in phone call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said Tuesday.

The two leaders reviewed cooperation between Türkiye and Kazakhstan and exchanged views on current international issues, according to a statement shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdoğan reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to further strengthening ties with Astana, saying efforts are ongoing to elevate relations and that additional steps will be taken in the coming period.

He also expressed hope that the results of Kazakhstan's recent constitutional referendum would prove beneficial, and extended his congratulations to Tokayev on the occasions of Ramadan and Nowruz.