Slovenian premier opens coalition talks after election win

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob has begun coalition talks after his Freedom Movement won the weekend general election, his office said in an official statement.

The Monday statement said Golob, whose party finished first based on preliminary results, has initiated efforts to form a new government, with further details on negotiations to be announced later.

The Slovenian Press Agency (STA) reported that Golob has invited all parliamentary parties except the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), led by former Prime Minister Janez Jansa, to take part in coalition talks.

Golob is also expected to convene the National Security Council this week to address allegations that the Israeli intelligence-linked firm Black Cube interfered in the country's electoral process.

President Natasa Pirc Musar, in a post on the US social media platform X, called on all parties to engage in dialogue and sit at the negotiating table.

According to preliminary results released by the State Election Commission, Golob's Freedom Movement won 28.62% of the vote, narrowly ahead of Jansa's SDS with 27.95%.

In the 90-seat National Assembly, the Freedom Movement is set to secure 29 seats, while the SDS will hold 28.

A minimum of 46 seats is required to form a majority government.

- Foreign interference allegations

Ahead of the election, reports emerged alleging that the Israeli firm Black Cube sought to influence Slovenia's political process.

Weekly magazine Mladina claimed that company representatives visited the capital Ljubljana multiple times and held meetings with opposition leader Jansa, allegedly posing as foreign investors and secretly recording conversations with Slovenian politicians.

Golob has called on the European Union to investigate potential foreign interference, while Jansa has denied any knowledge of the company or the allegations.

Golob's government recognized the state of Palestine in 2024 and imposed a ban on the export, import, and transit of military equipment to or from Israel.

Jansa criticized the move and called for a referendum, arguing it could harm Slovenia's long-term interests.