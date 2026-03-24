News World Salah to leave Liverpool at end of season after successful years

Salah to leave Liverpool at end of season after successful years

Mohamed Salah will leave Premier League champions Liverpool at the end of the season, the Egypt forward announced on Tuesday as he started a farewell to what the club said were nine "illustrious" years at Anfield.

DPA WORLD Published March 25,2026 Subscribe

Mohamed Salah is set to leave Liverpool at the end of this season, the Premier League club have announced.



The 33-year-old arrived at Anfield from Roma in 2017 and has made 435 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 255 goals.



A statement on the official Liverpool website said: "Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season.



"The forward has reached an agreement with the Reds that will see him close a remarkable nine-year chapter at Anfield.



"Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them."



In a video featuring highlights of his time with Liverpool posted on X, Salah said: "Hello everyone. Unfortunately, the day has come.



"This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.



"I wanted to start by saying that I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club. It's a passion, it's a history, it's a spirit. I can't explain in words to anyone not of this club.



"We celebrated victory, we won the most important trophies and we fought together through the hardest time in our life. I want to thank everyone who was part of this club throughout my time here, especially the teammates past and present.



"And to the fans, I don't have enough words. The support you showed me through the best time of my career, and you stood by me in the toughest times. It's something I will never forget and something I will take with me always.



"Leaving is never easy. You gave me the best time of my life. I will always be one of you. This club will always be my home, to me and to my family.



"Thank you for everything. Because of all of you, I will never walk alone."







