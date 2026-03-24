News World Russia bans protests over blocking of mobile networks, social media

Russia bans protests over blocking of mobile networks, social media

Russian authorities have launched a crackdown on nationwide protests triggered by extensive blocks on mobile phone networks and social media platforms.

DPA WORLD Published March 25,2026 Subscribe

Russia has started to crack down on protests against blocks on mobile phone networks and social media.



In the Moscow region, several cities have issued bans on public gatherings, Russian opposition politician Boris Nadezhdin said on Tuesday.



The risk of coronavirus infection is cited as the pretext. Nadezhdin accused the authorities of violating the constitution, which is supposed to guarantee freedom of speech and assembly in Russia.



In contrast, mass events organized by organizations close to the Kremlin are repeatedly permitted.



Media reports indicated that in some cases demonstrations were initially authorized but subsequently banned.



In the city of Perm, authorities withdrew permission just before a rally was due to begin.



Local media reported that arrests were made as people gathered for a rally. Fines were also reportedly imposed.



Participation in unauthorized rallies is prohibited in Russia.



In Krasnodar, the authorities also withdrew the authorization they had previously granted, citing a threat posed by Ukrainian drone and missile attacks.



Nadezhdin, who was barred from standing against Russian President Vladimir Putin in the 2024 presidential election, spoke of a heated atmosphere in Russian society in light of internet censorship.



The protests were intended to target, not least, the shutdown of Telegram - Russia's most popular messaging app - expected on April 1.









