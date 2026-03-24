Netanyahu calls urgent meeting of coalition parties amid US contacts on Iran deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday evening summoned leaders of coalition parties for an urgent meeting, amid reports it is linked to US contacts regarding a potential agreement with Iran, Israeli media reported.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, Netanyahu called for the meeting to take place within an hour, without informing participants of its agenda.

The newspaper said estimates suggest the meeting is related to the ongoing war and US efforts to pursue a possible deal with Iran.

Earlier Monday, Netanyahu said in a recorded statement that he had spoken with US President Donald Trump earlier in the day.

Trump believes there is a chance to reach an agreement with Iran to "protect our vital interests," Netanyahu said.

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.