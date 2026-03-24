Mauritius condemns missile strikes on Diego Garcia base

Mauritius on Monday condemned the firing of two ballistic missiles targeting the Diego Garcia military base on the Chagos Archipelago.

Port Louis called the action a grave violation of international law and an undermining of peace, security and stability in the Indian Ocean.

"Mauritius calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities in the interest of the peoples of the region and for global peace and stability," the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade said in a statement issued in the capital, Port Louis.

Initial reports indicated the missiles were fired between the night of Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, as an alleged Iranian threat to the US-UK military base, an allegation Tehran denied.

Without mention of Iran, Mauritius commended ongoing diplomatic efforts by members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and other partners in the Middle East to ease tensions and promote dialogue.

"Mauritius reiterates that any resolution of the situation must be pursued in accordance with the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter and the fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states," it added.





