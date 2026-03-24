Iran lauds German president for calling US-Israeli war on Iran 'violation of international law'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday applauded German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for calling the US-Israeli war on Iran a "violation of international law."

"International law is dead in practice—driven by Western double standards on Gaza vs. Ukraine and silence on Israel-U.S. aggression on Iran.

"Still, credit to President Steinmeier for condemning the violations against Iranians. Those who value the rule of law should also speak up," Araghchi wrote on the US social media company X.

Earlier Tuesday, the German president sharply criticized US President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and his launch of an "illegal" war against Iran.

"In my opinion, this war is a violation of international law," Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a speech at the German Foreign Ministry.

Hostilities have escalated since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, with Tehran retaliating with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.