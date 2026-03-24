Belgian premier fends off new measures to curb rising energy costs

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever on Tuesday rejected calls for additional government support to offset rising energy prices, citing budget constraints and increasing geopolitical uncertainty tied to Middle East tensions.

Speaking during a session of the Chamber of Representatives, De Wever warned that Belgium's fragile fiscal position leaves little room for additional spending, according to the Belga news agency.

"We are carrying a legacy of poor management, rising interest rates, and a massive national debt. Everyone should realize that advocating for big gifts in all directions right now is hardly realistic," he said.

His remarks came as several parties within the ruling coalition have urged intervention to cushion households and businesses from surging energy costs.

De Wever, however, cautioned against what he described as rushed and excessive responses, arguing that past policies of large-scale financial aid had contributed to today's fiscal strain.

"You could learn lessons from what the previous government did: it threw around helicopter money, and that is now a heavy chain dragging the Titanic further to the bottom," he said.

The prime minister also rejected calls for sweeping new proposals, saying policymakers should avoid reacting impulsively to market developments.

Belgium, he said, is particularly exposed to energy shocks due to its high reliance on imports and past energy policy decisions.

"We have further increased our energy dependency in recent years by replacing our nuclear capacity with gas power plants. We are now confronted with the stupidity of that decision," De Wever said, arguing that the country is now among the most vulnerable in Europe to external energy disruptions.

He linked the current economic risks to escalating tensions in the Middle East, including the US-Israeli attacks against Iran, which he said is fueling uncertainty across European markets.

"I doubt whether there is an exit plan, and the time that has passed is not of a nature to dispel that doubt. Something has been started that cannot be finished," he said.