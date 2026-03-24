French army chief says US becomes 'increasingly unpredictable'

France's chief of the defense staff said Tuesday that the US is becoming "increasingly unpredictable," criticizing Washington's unnotified intervention in Iran.

Speaking at a defense forum in Paris, Fabien Mandon said the American ally "is becoming increasingly unpredictable" and criticized that Washington "no longer takes the time to inform" them when it decides to engage in military operations.

"This has an impact on our security. It has an impact on our interests," he underscored.

Mandon also reiterated the need to reduce Europe's dependence on the US.

"There is a shared narrative we maintain, one that reminds us how deeply our freedom is tied to American intervention," he stressed.

He added that with the US prioritizing its own continent, Asia, and the Middle East, Europe is "no longer a priority."

"They (Americans) are also saying that they will have difficulty supporting Ukraine as they did at the beginning of the war, because the war is now costing them heavily, especially with their involvement in the Middle East," he noted.

"They are committing significant military resources there and are telling us to find our own solutions. They've made that clear. It will not come as a surprise," Mandon added.