Bahrain calls on residents to 'head to the nearest safe place' following sirens

Bahraini officials urged residents and Bahraini citizens to "head to the nearest safe place" after sirens sounded early Tuesday amid an ongoing regional escalation.

"The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," the Interior Ministry wrote on the US social media company X's platform.

Hostilities in the region have escalated since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28.

Iran has retaliated with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.





