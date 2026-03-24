Azerbaijan demands clarification from Russia over statement about late president

Azerbaijan has called on Russia to clarify a statement referring to the country's late President Heydar Aliyev.

In a statement on Monday, Aykhan Hajizada, the Foreign Ministry spokesman, described remarks made by his Russian counterpart during last week's press briefing as "unacceptable."

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to a question about Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's recent comments. Pashinyan had told the European Parliament earlier this month that some of Azerbaijan's religious leaders were KGB agents. Zakharova, speaking sarcastically, asked whether Pashinyan was actually referring to Heydar Aliyev, father of Azerbaijan's current president and a national leader.

Hajizada said: "Referring to the name of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in such a way constitutes a lack of respect toward his legacy and the people of Azerbaijan. This does not meet the standards expected from an official representative."

He added: "Diplomacy requires discipline, accuracy, and responsibility-not inappropriate remarks that inflame tensions and undermine credibility. We expect clarification from the Russian side regarding this statement."





