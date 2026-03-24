AMAZONS CLOUD ARM SAYS BAHRAIN SERVICE DISRUPTED AFTER DRONE ATTACKS

cloud arm told AFP on Tuesday that its service in Bahrain had been disrupted, confirming an earlier report from Reuters, after drone attacks hit the region.

An Amazon Web Services (AWS) spokesperson said the disruption was ongoing, without specifying the exact location affected or any potential damage done.

"The AWS Bahrain Region has been disrupted as a result of the ongoing conflict," the spokesperson said, adding that the company was helping affected customers migrate to AWS servers elsewhere in the world.

"We are working closely with local authorities and prioritising the safety of our personnel."

Since the Middle East war erupted in late February, Bahrain and other Gulf countries have been regularly targeted by Iranian missile and drone strikes in retaliation for the US-Israeli campaign.

Iran threatened earlier this month to target US and Israeli economic targets in the Gulf, including banks and other companies.

The Tasnim news agency at the time published a list of potential targets on Telegram that included the offices of tech giants such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Nvidia in Gulf countries.

AWS said in early March that drone strikes damaged two of its data centres in the United Arab Emirates and a facility in Bahrain.

AWS is the world's leading cloud computing provider, competing with rivals including Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud to offer infrastructure that underpins popular apps and websites, as well as powering generative AI.