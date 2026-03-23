Ukraine says talks in US addressed prisoner swaps, security guarantees and humanitarian aid

Ukraine said Sunday that its meetings with a delegation in the US centered on three key issues: continuing prisoner swaps, securing guarantees for Ukraine's safety and addressing humanitarian assistance.

In his daily video address posted on social media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky evaluated the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war.

He noted that meetings with Washington on how to end the conflict are still ongoing and said the Ukrainian delegation in the US remained engaged in talks that day.

Noting that the two sides had been meeting for two days, Zelensky added that "for the time being," the US appears mainly focused on Iran and developments in that region.

He underscored the importance of the need to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

He also said he expects to learn more once the Ukrainian negotiators return to Kyiv.

According to Zelensky, there are indications that prisoner exchanges could continue, which he described as encouraging news and evidence that diplomacy can produce results.

Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, also commented on the two days of meetings in the US in a social media post.

Umerov said the talks covered prisoner exchanges, security guarantees for Ukraine and humanitarian matters.

He added that the two sides made progress in bringing their positions closer together and reducing the number of unresolved issues.