Putin signs law banning deportation of foreigners who have served in Russian Armed Forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law banning the deportation of foreign nationals who have served in the Russian Armed Forces amid the ongoing war with Ukraine.

According to a document published on the official website of legal acts, the law prohibits administrative expulsion and instead provides for penalties in the form of fines or compulsory labor ranging from 100 to 200 hours.

It also states that, when sentenced for violating rules of conduct for spectators at sporting events, these individuals may be banned from attending venues for a period of one to seven years.





