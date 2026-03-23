OVER 100 FLIGHTS DELAYED OR CANCELED IN RUSSIAS ST. PETERSBURG DUE TO UKRAINIAN DRONE ATTACK

Over 100 flights delayed or canceled in Russia's St. Petersburg due to Ukrainian drone attack

More than 100 flights were either canceled or delayed over the past day due to a Ukrainian drone attack, St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport said on Monday.

"Pulkovo Airport has been operating under airspace restrictions for approximately eight hours. 39 flights have been diverted to alternate airports, and 34 flights have been delayed by more than two hours," the airport's press service said in a statement on Telegram.

It added that 30 outbound flights were also canceled.

"Passengers on canceled flights are advised not to remain in the airport terminal," it said.

Meanwhile, the governor of the Leningrad region surrounding St. Petersburg said in a separate statement that more than 60 Ukrainian drones were shot down on approach to the city.

According to him, power lines and an oil depot were hit in the attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry said more than 250 drones were shot down across the country overnight.

Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia's claims.