Kremlin dismisses reports of US-Russia intelligence deal on Ukraine and Iran as 'false'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday called media reports claiming Russia had allegedly offered the US to stop sharing intelligence with Ukraine in exchange for a similar move regarding Iran "false."

"We have seen this report, certainly. It falls into the category of untruthful, or more precisely, false reports," Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow.

Peskov reiterated Russia's position in favor of a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in the Middle East, noting that "that is the only thing that can effectively help defuse the catastrophically tense situation that has currently developed in the region."

Commenting on the US threats to carry out strikes on Iranian power stations, Peskov warned against striking the Russia-constructed nuclear power plant Bushehr, as the consequences would be dire for the entire region.

"We consider strikes on nuclear facilities to be potentially extremely dangerous and fraught with possibly even irreversible consequences. Therefore, the Russian side, taking an extremely responsible stance on this issue, has repeatedly stated its concerns," he said.

The official noted that Moscow conveyed its concerns in this regard both to Washington and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Asked about the visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Russia, Peskov said the relevant invitation remains in effect, once the timing of this visit is agreed upon through diplomatic and other channels, such a visit can take place.

"Of course, Russia will always be glad to welcome the leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," he said.