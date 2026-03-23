Trump postpones Iran power plant strikes after 'very good' peace talks

President Donald Trump backed down on targeting Iran's power network on Monday, saying the U.S. and Iran have held constructive talks and ⁠that he would postpone ⁠any strikes on power plants and energy infrastructure.

Trump's statement came after Iran threatened to attack Israel's power plants and those supplying ⁠U.S. bases across the Gulf region if the U.S. targets Iran's power network.

Conversations with Iran will continue throughout the week, Trump said in a social media post.

The dollar plunged and stocks surged following Trump's post.

The United States and Iran "have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and ⁠total ⁠resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

"I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing ⁠meetings and discussions."

On Saturday, Trump warned that Iranian power plants would be destroyed if Tehran failed to "fully open" the Strait of Hormuz to all shipping within 48 hours. Trump set a deadline of around 7:44 p.m. EDT (2344 GMT) on Monday.

Iranian attacks have ⁠effectively ‌closed ‌the Strait, which carries a fifth of ⁠global oil and liquefied ‌natural gas.

More than 2,000 people have been killed in the war the ⁠U.S. and Israel launched on February ⁠28, which has upended markets, driven up fuel costs, ⁠fuelled global inflation fears and convulsed the postwar Western alliance.