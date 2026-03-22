Pope voices ‘deep concern’ over ongoing war in Middle East

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday expressed his "deep concern" over the ongoing war in the Middle East, as well as other areas of the world "torn apart by war and violence," Vatican News reported.

After praying the Angelus, the pontiff called for an end to violence around the world, urging everyone to persevere in prayer because "we cannot remain silent in the face of the suffering of so many people, innocent victims of these conflicts," he was quoted as saying

This continuous violence wounds everyone, "what harms them, harms all of humanity," he said.

The pope warned that the pain, death, and suffering brought about by these wars "are a scandal to the entire human family."

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.