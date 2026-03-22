News World Thousands rally in Berlin against online sexual violence, deepfakes

Thousands rally in Berlin against online sexual violence, deepfakes

Thousands gathered in Berlin on Sunday to protest online sexual violence and support victims following high-profile allegations by a German celebrity. The demonstration highlighted the growing demand for digital safety and justice for survivors of internet-based abuse.

DPA WORLD Published March 22,2026 Subscribe

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Berlin on Sunday to protest against online sexual violence and express solidarity with victims, amid heightened attention after a German celebrity came forward with allegations against a former partner.



A newly formed group named Feminist Fight Club! called for protesters to assemble at the Brandenburg Gate amid a controversy over pornographic deepfakes in Germany.



People held banners that read: "Human rights online too" and "Turn the shame around."



Organizers said some 500 people had registered to take part in the demonstration, titled "Against sexualized digital violence – solidarity with all victims."



In the afternoon, police put the number of participants at about 6,700, while organizers estimated 13,000 people.



Speakers highlighted the lasting impact of online abuse.



Among the largely young demonstrators were several prominent politicians and public figures, including German climate activist Luisa Neubauer.



She told the crowd: "I would love to just focus on the climate. But I can't. Not in this society, at this time, and with these men."



Neubauer said she has required police protection at public events for the past five years due to threats, and that authorities have repeatedly warned her about stalkers both offline and online.



She said an aid organization told her that the internet is full of sexualized fake images of her - apparently created by men with violent fantasies, who are addicted to controlling and demeaning women.



"As long as this violence persists, we will fight for laws that no longer protect the perpetrators, but the victims," she said.



The rally also drew attention due to a high-profile case involving German TV presenter and actress Collien Fernandes.



Organizers said the demonstration expressed solidarity with Fernandes following serious allegations she made against her ex-partner, actor Christian Ulmen, which were first reported by the news magazine Der Spiegel.



According to the reports, Ulmen allegedly created online profiles in her name and used them to make contact with men. He is also alleged to have shared photos and videos of Fernandes.



Ulmen's lawyer subsequently announced legal action against the reporting, which he described as "largely consisting of inadmissible reporting based on suspicion."



Furthermore, he claimed that "untrue facts were being disseminated due to a one-sided account."



Ahead of the demonstration, Fernandes promoted the rally and wrote on Instagram: "Sexual violence, physical and psychological violence are more widespread than one might suspect. They take place right at the heart of our society."



The issue has also garnered political attention. Germany's governing coalition has agreed to reform cybercrime laws to close gaps in criminal liability, including in cases of image-based sexualized violence such as deepfakes.



Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig has said that she is working on draft legislation.











