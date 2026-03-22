Nuclear-powered British submarine arrives in Arabian Sea: Report

A nuclear-powered Royal Navy submarine has arrived in the Arabian Sea, positioning British forces within striking distance of Iran, the Daily Mail reported Saturday, citing military sources.

The HMS Anson, a 97-meter (318-foot) Astute-class attack submarine, departed Perth on March 6 and is believed to have taken position in the deep waters of the northern Arabian Sea, it said. The vessel is armed with Tomahawk Block IV land-attack cruise missiles with a range of around 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles), as well as Spearfish heavyweight torpedoes.

The reported deployment would give British forces the capacity to launch strikes on Iran if the conflict further escalates.

The UK Defense Ministry declined to confirm the submarine's location, with a spokesperson saying the government would not provide details on specific operations or deployments, adding that capabilities in the region were kept "under constant review."

The report came after Downing Street confirmed that Prime Minister Keir Starmer had agreed to allow the US to use British bases to launch strikes on Iranian sites targeting the Strait of Hormuz, a move that drew criticism from US President Donald Trump, who said Britain had been "very late" in stepping up.





