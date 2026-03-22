New explosions rock Iran’s capital amid US-Israeli strikes

A new wave of explosions occurred in Iran's capital Tehran on Sunday evening, amid ongoing US-Israeli attacks.

The explosions took place near the city center, with smoke rising into the sky, and air defenses seen operating actively, an Anadolu correspondent said.

According to Iranian media, US-Israeli strikes also hit Shiraz, Bandar Lengeh, and Isfahan in southern and central Iran.

Hostilities in the region have escalated since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, with Tehran retaliating with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.







