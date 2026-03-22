News World Meloni booed at funeral service for northern separatist

Meloni booed at funeral service for northern separatist

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni faced boos on Sunday during the funeral service for right-wing populist leader Umberto Bossi. The late politician was a key figure in Italy's autonomy movement, and the reaction highlights deep political divisions within the country's northern regions.

DPA WORLD Published March 22,2026 Subscribe

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was booed on Sunday at a funeral service for the deceased right-wing populist Umberto Bossi, a fervent supporter of autonomy for the country's northern regions.



Bossi, the co-founder of the League party, died on Thursday at the age of 84.



At the service in Pontida, north-east of Milan, militant supporters of the League - which is in Meloni's coalition government - chanted "we have a dream in our hearts: to burn the tricolour," a reference to Italy's green, white and red flag.



Bossi became popular with demands for autonomy or even a separate state in northern Italy, independent of Rome, but was unable to achieve the goal.



In the course of his political career, he twice became a minister under former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi. He remained a member of parliament until his death.



The current leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, has abandoned the party's original focus on northern Italy, collecting votes in southern regions with a far-right programme.



There were also protests against him at Bossi's funeral, with cries of "traitor" heard.



The League, which was Italy's strongest party for a time, is currently standing below 10% in the polls.



Every September, a large meeting of the League and right-wing populists from all over Europe takes place in Pontida, near Bergamo.











