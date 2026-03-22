Israel says over 4,500 injured since start of Iranian attacks

Israel's Health Ministry said Sunday that 4,564 people have been injured in Iranian attacks since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran late last month.

In a statement, the ministry said 124 people remained hospitalized, including one critically and 13 in serious condition.

The ministry said 303 people were injured and hospitalized in the past 24 hours, including eight in serious condition.

A barrage of Iranian missiles struck Arad and Dimona in southern Israel on Saturday, causing injuries.

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting "US military assets," causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.