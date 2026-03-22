Erdoğan expresses condolences over helicopter crash in Qatar

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over a helicopter crash in Qatar that claimed the lives of members of the Turkish Armed Forces, Turkish defense company ASELSAN, and Qatari Armed Forces personnel.

"I learned with great sorrow the news that our Turkish Armed Forces personnel, our ASELSAN staff and members of the Qatari Armed Forces were martyred in the helicopter crash that occurred in Qatar," Erdoğan said in a statement shared on social media.

The Turkish leader offered prayers and condolences for those who died in the tragic accident.

Erdoğan also expressed sympathy to both nations, saying: "My condolences to our country, our nation and the people of Qatar."

Earlier, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said Sunday that one Turkish Armed Forces member and two ASELSAN technicians were among seven people killed in a helicopter crash in Qatar.

The ministry said the helicopter belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces, conducting training activities under the Qatar-Turkish Combined Joint Force Command, crashed into the sea on Friday evening due to a technical malfunction, according to initial findings.

It added that the exact cause of the crash will be determined following an investigation by Qatari authorities.