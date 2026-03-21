UN NUCLEAR WATCHDOG URGES MILITARY RESTRAINT AFTER US-ISRAEL STRIKE AT IRANS NUCLEAR SITE

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Saturday that Iran reported an attack on its Natanz nuclear site, but no off-site radiation increase was detected, as its chief urged military restraint.

"The IAEA has been informed by Iran that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked today. No increase in off-site radiation levels reported," the IAEA wrote on US social media company X.

The UN nuclear watchdog said the agency is looking into the report, while its Director General Rafael Grossi reiterated his call for military restraint to avoid any risk of a nuclear accident.

Earlier on Saturday, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan enrichment facility in Natanz was struck as part of what it described as "criminal attacks" by the US and Israel.

According to the findings, no radioactive material leak was detected, and there is no danger to residents living near the facility, it said in a statement.

The Natanz nuclear facility was previously targeted in a US-Israeli attack on March 2.

The nuclear facility was one of three sites targeted by US strikes in June last year during the conflict with Iran, alongside Fordow and Isfahan.

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran began Feb. 28, with Tehran retaliating with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.