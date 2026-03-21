Missile hits southern Israeli city with nuclear facility; dozens injured

A total of 47 people were injured in the city of Dimona in southern Israel, home to a nuclear facility, following a barrage of missiles launched from Iran, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

Some 31 had minor injuries, and 23 suffered panic attacks, Israeli daily Maariv reported on the casualties in the city, which is home to the Negev Nuclear Research Center.

Israeli ambulance services provided medical treatment and evacuated the wounded to a hospital, the outlet said.

The attack marks the seventh missile strike on Dimona and its surroundings since Friday midnight local time (2200GMT Friday), Israel's Channel 12 reported earlier.

Hostilities in the region have escalated since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, with Tehran retaliating with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.





