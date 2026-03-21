Israel says Iran launched first long-range missile since war began, capable of around 4,000-km strike

Iran has launched its first long-range missile since the start of the ongoing escalation on Feb. 28, with a range of around 4,000 kilometers (2,485 miles), the Israeli army said on Saturday.

Iran has missiles that can reach major European capitals such as Berlin, Paris, or London, Israel's army claimed on US social media company X.

Tehran "has carried out attacks against 12 countries in the region and is developing a capability that poses a much broader threat," it argued.

Hostilities in the region have escalated since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, with Tehran retaliating with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.