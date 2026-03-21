Israel: Iranian missile struck town housing nuclear facility

Israel's military said an Iranian missile on Saturday struck the southern town of Dimona, home to a nuclear facility, after medics reported 39 people injured by shrapnel.

The army told AFP there was a "direct missile hit on a building" in the town in the Negev desert.

Dimona hosts a facility just outside the main town, widely believed to possess the Middle East's sole, if undeclared, nuclear arsenal.

Magen David Adom first responders said their teams treated 39 people at a number of impact sites, including a 10-year-old boy in serious condition who was "fully conscious".

The organisation, Israel's equivalent of the Red Cross, released a video of a residential building ablaze in the town.

"There was extensive damage and chaos at the scene," paramedic Karmel Cohen said in a statement.

Israel has maintained a policy of ambiguity about its nuclear programme, and the Dimona plant officially focuses on research.

Images shared by Israeli media showed an object hurtling out of the sky at high speed before crashing into the town.

Israeli police released pictures of officers in a building with a large hole blown in the wall.

The casualties in Dimona came after Iranian authorities said the nuclear facility at Natanz in the Islamic republic was struck in the US-Israeli bombing campaign.









