Ukraine strikes on Sevastopol kills one: Moscow-installed governor

Ukrainian drone strikes on Sevastopol in Russian-annexed Crimea killed a man and wounded two other people, the city's Moscow-installed governor said on Thursday.

Sevastopol, which is the historic home of the Russian navy's Black Sea fleet, has been heavily targeted by Ukraine throughout the four-year conflict.

"Air defense forces and our Black Sea Fleet have repelled the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack. A total of 27 UAVs were shot down," Mikhail Razvozhayev posted on Telegram.

"A man who was in a private home in a gardening community during the attack died as a result of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on Sevastopol," he said, adding two other people received moderate injuries.

The governor of the southwestern Russian region of Stavropol, Vladimir Vladimirov, posted on Telegram that air defences were repelling a drone attack on an industrial zone.

Ukrainian authorities also reported strikes in the Black Sea port city of Odesa wounded three people.

The United States is pushing Kyiv and Moscow to agree to an elusive peace deal, but a third round of talks has been derailed by the war in the Middle East.