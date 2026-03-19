NATO chief confident spat over Strait of Hormuz can be resolved

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte signalled optimism that a spat between US President Donald Trump and European allies over the Strait of Hormuz can be resolved.



"I am confident that allies, as always, will do everything in support of our shared interests," Rutte said on Thursday. "We will find a way forward."



On Sunday, Trump had suggested in media remarks that NATO may have a "very bad" future if allies don't help ensure safe passage for commercial shipping through the strait. European allies, however, quickly ruled out participation in a potential military operation to secure fuel shipments.



The Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping route and the only path from The Gulf to the open sea, has been effectively blocked by Iran in retaliation for US and Israeli airstrikes. The blockade has triggered price surges.



"Everybody agrees this strait cannot stay closed. It has to open up again as soon as possible," Rutte told reporters in Brussels.



"This is crucial for the world's economy."



