Putin offers condolences to Iran’s supreme leader over death of security chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday offered his condolences to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei over the death of Tehran's security chief in an attack earlier this week.

"Please accept our deepest condolences on the death of Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Larijani," Putin said in a message addressed to Khamenei published by official Iranian broadcaster IRIB, according to Russian news outlets, including state news agency Tass.

Describing Larijani as a "true friend" of Russia, Putin said he contributed to the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Tehran and "will remain in our hearts."

"Please convey my sincere condolences and support to the deceased's family and friends," he added.

The Israeli military said Tuesday that it had killed Larijani in an airstrike near Tehran, claiming he was "eliminated" in what it called a "precise strike" overnight Monday.

In a statement later that day, Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirmed that Larijani was killed in the attack along with his son, his aide Reza Bayat, and several of his companions.

Earlier Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow that Russia "strongly condemns actions aimed at causing harm to the health, or especially the murder and liquidation, of representatives of the leadership of sovereign Iran."