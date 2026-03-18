Kuwait, UAE say air defenses intercepted drones, missiles

Kuwait and the UAE announced early Wednesday that air defense systems intercepted drones and missiles launched from Iran.

Kuwait's National Guard spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jadaan Fadel Jadaan said in a statement that seven drones were "neutralized."

He added that National Guard units continue to prioritize the protection and defense of Kuwait, working to maintain security and stability.

In a separate statement, the UAE Defense Ministry said its air defense systems were responding to incoming missile and drones launched from Iran.

It added that explosions heard across different parts of the country were the result of interceptions by air defense systems.

Israel and the US have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.