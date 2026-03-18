Iran’s political system ‘strong’ despite killing of officials:Araghchi

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the country's political system remains strong, despite the killing of senior officials in US-Israeli attacks, insisting that such actions will not weaken the structure of the state.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Araghchi stressed that the Islamic Republic has a solid political system.

"I do not know why the Americans and the Israelis still have not understood this point: The Islamic Republic of Iran has a strong political structure with established political, economic and social institutions," he said.

"The presence or absence of a single individual does not affect this structure," he added.

Araghchi acknowledged that individuals can play important roles but stressed that the strength of the system does not depend on any single figure.

"Of course, individuals are influential, and each person plays their role-some better, some worse, some less. But what matters is that the political system in Iran is a very solid structure," he said.

His remarks came after Iran confirmed Tuesday that Ali Larijani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, was killed in an Israeli strike.

In a statement, Iran's Supreme National Security Council said Larijani was killed in the attack along with his son, his aide Reza Bayat and several companions.

The Israeli army said it had killed Larijani in an airstrike near Tehran overnight on Monday.

Israel and the US have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.