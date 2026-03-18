Australia says facilities damaged in Iranian attack on air base in UAE

Australian medical and accommodation facilities at Al Minhad Air Base in the United Arab Emirates were damaged in a fire that ignited after an Iranian projectile struck a nearby road, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 9.15 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time (2215GMT Tuesday), according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Albanese said that while it is unclear whether the projectile was a missile or a drone strike, it sparked a fire that caused "minor damage" to an accommodation block and a medical facility.

"I can confirm that no Australian personnel were injured and everyone is absolutely safe at this point in time," he said.

"There was minor damage to an accommodation block and a medical facility due to a small fire that was created as a result of that projectile hitting a road leading up to that base," he added.

Australian troops have operated from Al Minhad since 2003, although their numbers were significantly reduced following the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan. More than 100 personnel are currently based there alongside British forces and a small number of US personnel.

While the base is owned by the UAE, Australia uses it as its primary military, logistics, surveillance and training hub in the Middle East.

The Wedgetail aircraft deployed to the Middle East last week by the government was not at the base when the projectile landed, according to ABC.

Albanese also said that Iran "is engaging in random attacks right across the region" when asked whether Al Minhad was being targeted by Iran.

Al Minhad was also targeted earlier this month. The strike caused no damage to Australian facilities.

Israel and the US have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.