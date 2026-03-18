Sirens sound in Tel Aviv amid new wave of attacks by Iran

Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv early Wednesday amid a fresh wave of attacks by Iran.

The Israeli army said air defense systems were actively working to intercept the missles.

Sirens were heard across central Israel, particularly in the Tel Aviv area.

An Anadolu correspondent in the region reported seeing at least one missile carrying multiple warheads in the skies over Tel Aviv, accompanied by loud explosions.

Israel's Channel 12 said a fragment from a multi-warhead missile struck an area in Holon, causing damage.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said teams were dispatched to the impact site, adding no injuries were initially identified.

Israel and the US have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





