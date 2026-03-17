Spanish artists reject wars, call for free Palestine at awards ceremony

Spanish artists urged an end to wars and expressed support for a "Free Palestine" during a Monday awards ceremony.

"No to war" and "the violation of human rights" were the main themes of the speeches during the 34th Actors and Actresses Union awards gala in Madrid, according to Spanish news outlet La Razon.

Artists also pointed to the "shame" of the last Oscar ceremony, where only Spanish actor Javier Bardem raised his voice for a "free Palestine."

Pins reading "Artists for Palestine" and "No to war" were reportedly prominent on the lapels of the artists.

The calls come as Israel and the US have continued joint attacks on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

⁠Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

Meanwhile, violence in the occupied West Bank has also increased since Feb. 28, when Israel and the US launched a joint operation against Iran.

Last week, the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said Israeli settlers carried out 192 attacks during the first two weeks of the Iran war, resulting in the killing of six Palestinians.