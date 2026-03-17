South Korean man arrested over bomb threat to US airport

South Korean police on Tuesday said they arrested a man suspected of posting an online threat to bomb a US airport last year, Yonhap News reported.

Authorities said the suspect, in his 20s, allegedly posted the threat on a Detroit airport's website on March 20, reportedly after a dispute with airport staff during a visit.

The message triggered searches for explosives by local and federal law enforcement in the United States.

In January, US Homeland Security Investigations requested assistance from South Korean authorities.

Police said they secured evidence during a raid on the suspect's home earlier this month, leading to his arrest.

The suspect has been referred to prosecutors on charges of making public threats, police said.