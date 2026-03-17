Germany rules out European-led mission to protect ships in Strait of Hormuz

Germany's foreign minister on Tuesday rejected the idea of an independent European military mission to protect merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz, saying European forces lack the necessary capabilities.

"I don't believe Europe should pursue an independent course here," Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said at a news conference in Berlin when asked whether European countries could launch their own operation to safeguard their economic interests.

"I don't think that makes sense, at least for the German government. If the American armed forces are not capable of providing military security, then European forces will likely be unable to do so as well," Wadephul said.

Germany's top diplomat also ruled out the possibility of Europe negotiating separate agreements with Iran to secure safe passage for European vessels. He said Berlin wants the current conflict to end as quickly as possible and is waiting for the US and Israel to conclude they have achieved their military objectives, paving the way for diplomatic negotiations.

"Ultimately, safe navigation in this region can only be guaranteed within the framework of a new security architecture, and that is what we will have to work on," Wadephul said, adding that this requires talks with countries in the region.

"Of course, in a post-war order, we are also prepared to assume responsibility for ensuring that this continues to be guaranteed," he added.