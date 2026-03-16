Russia hails ties with Türkiye as 'absolutely new type of interstate interaction'

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday praised Russian-Turkish relations as an "absolutely new type of interstate interaction based on equality, respect for sovereignty and consideration of each other's fundamental interests."

In a statement marking the 105th anniversary of the signing of the 1921 Moscow Treaty between Russia and Türkiye, the ministry said the agreement can be called "a true cornerstone in the foundation of Russian-Turkish relations."

"Proclaiming in its preamble the principles of 'the brotherhood of nations and the right of peoples to self-determination,' the Treaty marked a decisive break with the policy of imperialist claims of the past and laid the foundations for a completely new type of interstate interaction based on equality, respect for sovereignty, and consideration of each other's fundamental interests," the ministry said.

It emphasized that these principles, laid down more than a century ago, retained their "creative energy" and further developed in modern realities.

"The political dialogue at the highest levels is confidential and intensive," it noted.

Adherence to the spirit of the 1921 Moscow Treaty is the key to the further progressive development of relations between the two countries in the interests of the well-being and prosperity of their peoples, it said.





