Tucker Carlson claims CIA read his messages, says US preparing foreign agent case against him

American journalist and commentator Tucker Carlson has claimed that the CIA has been reading his messages and that he is the target of a complaint being prepared against him by the US Department of Justice under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

According to Carlson, the investigation is related to interviews and communications he conducted with Iranian officials before the outbreak of the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran, which started on Feb. 28.

In a video on Saturday, Carlson alleged that the US government is compiling a file to charge him.

"I'm also an American. I can talk to anybody. I have no secrets to divulge. So, legally, I think the case is ludicrous, and I doubt it will even become a case," he said.

Carlson also accused the US administration of reading his messages and following him.

Arguing that the US officials have a desire to punish him, he claimed that the government is trying to send him to prison.

"Another point to make that is worth knowing is that the USIC, the intelligence agencies, spy on Americans. Now you probably knew that, and it's been revealed a lot, including by Julian Assange and Ed Snowden, both of whom are threatened with death for revealing it," he added.



