Polling underway to elect new parliament in Vietnam

Voting is underway after polling stations opened in Vietnam on Sunday to elect members of the National Assembly in what is expected to be a one-sided contest, local media reported.

Out of 864 candidates for the 500-seat legislature, which serves mainly to ratify decisions by the ruling Communist Party, only 65 are not party members.

Early reports from localities showed that voters had "enthusiastically" participated in the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 tenure, with turnout progressing positively, local English daily Vietnam Plus reported.

Some localities recorded particularly high turnout, including Bach Long Vi special zone (Hai Phong) with 100%, Phu Thuan commune (Da Nang) 55.1%, An Lac commune (Bac Ninh) 70.91%, and Long Quang commune (Hue) 77.38%, according to Ta Thi Yen, the vice chairwoman of the National Assembly's Committee for Deputy Affairs and Standing Deputy Chief of the Office of the National Election Council.

The ruling Communist Party General Secretary To Lam described the election as a major national event that demonstrates the people's freedom and right to mastery.

This general election aims "to choose the most prestigious people to continue leading the country to more development," To Lam said after casting his ballot.

Nearly 79 million voters nationwide are eligible to exercise their voting rights in the election.

Polling stations are due to close at 7 pm (1200GMT), with results not expected for at least a week.





