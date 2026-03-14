FM Fidan says he believes Iran open to back-channel diplomacy despite stalled US talks

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Saturday that negotiations between the US and Iran are currently stalled, but he believes Tehran remains open to informal diplomatic channels.

Fidan stated that the conditions surrounding the regional conflict make formal diplomacy challenging.

"The conditions are not very much conducive" to diplomacy at the moment, Fidan told The Associated Press, adding that the Iranians "feel betrayed" after being attacked while engaged in nuclear negotiations with Washington.

"I think they are open to any sensible back-channel diplomacy," he said.

Fidan said Türkiye's priority is to remain outside the conflict despite rising tensions across the region. Referring to ballistic missiles believed to have originated from Iran and intercepted above Turkish airspace by NATO defenses, he stressed Ankara's objective is to avoid escalation.

"I know that we are being provoked and we will be provoked, but this is our objective," he said. "We want to stay out of this war."

- New Iranian supreme leader 'alive and functioning'

The Turkish foreign minister also addressed new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who reportedly suffered injuries earlier in the conflict.

Fidan said Ankara has limited information about his condition but confirmed that he remains in charge.

"What we know is that he is alive and functioning," he said.

According to Fidan, the leadership transition and the health condition of the new leader temporarily created a power gap within Iran's governing structure.

"The process of electing a new leader and the medical conditions of the new leader, it created a gap," he said. "I think that gap has been filled by the high command of the Revolutionary Guards."

- Netanyahu-led Israel 'needs an enemy' to advance its agenda

Fidan also criticized Israeli policies in the region, arguing that Israel, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, consistently frames regional actors as adversaries.

"As long as Netanyahu is there, (Israel) will always identify somebody as an enemy," he said. "Because they need it to advance their own agenda. If not Türkiye, they would name some other country in the region."

He accused Israel of pursuing territorial ambitions rather than security goals.

"They are after not security, they are after more land," said Fidan. "So as long as they don't give up this idea, there will always be a war in the Middle East."

- Gaza governance, stabilization force

Regarding the Gaza Strip, Fidan said Türkiye joined US President Donald Trump's proposed Board of Peace as part of efforts to stop the war, describing it as an opportunity despite its limitations.

"It is an opportunity," he said, but added that "we are not under the illusion that the Board of Peace will address all the existing issues."

Fidan said Türkiye has not yet received a request to contribute troops to a possible international stabilization force in Gaza, suggesting Israeli opposition may be delaying the process.

"I think the Americans are quietly trying to settle the issue with the Israelis to allow Türkiye to participate," he said.

He added that Ankara's priority is the establishment of a Palestinian-led administrative body for Gaza.

"We expect them to go into Gaza and start their work," he said, referring to a proposed committee of 15 politically independent Palestinian administrators. "This has not started yet, so we need to start from somewhere."









