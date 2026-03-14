Trump says Iran ‘wants a deal,’ but not that he would accept

US President Donald Trump said Friday that "totally defeated" Iran "wants a deal" but not one he would accept.

"The Fake News Media hates to report how well the United States Military has done against Iran, which is totally defeated and wants a deal - But not a deal that I would accept!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

But Iran ruled out the possibility of a ceasefire with the US and Israel on Tuesday, saying it intends to continue responding to attacks against the country.

"Certainly, we aren't seeking a ceasefire," Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said on US social media company X. "We believe the aggressor must be punished and taught a lesson that will deter them from attacking Iran again."

Since Israel and the US launched joint attacks against Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing some 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.





