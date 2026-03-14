Takaichi to discuss escalating global tensions with Trump next week

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will discuss escalating global tensions, including those in the Middle East, with US President Donald Trump during her visit to Washington next week, according to media reports on Saturday.

Takaichi is scheduled to leave Wednesday for what will be her first visit to Washington since taking office last year, according to public broadcaster NHK.

She is likely to hold a summit with Trump on Thursday.

The two leaders are expected to discuss East Asia and the Middle East, including Iran, according to the broadcaster.

Takaichi told parliament Friday that she intends to convey Tokyo's position to Trump amid rising global tensions.

She added that the Japanese government believes it is difficult to make a legal assessment of the recent US-Israeli military operations in Iran, while calling for de-escalation as soon as possible.

She is also expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including economic security and increased Japanese investment under a bilateral trade framework.

Since Israel and the US launched joint attacks against Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing some 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Iraq and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.





