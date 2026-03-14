Pope urges Christians involved in war to examine their conscience

The head of the Catholic Church has urged Christians, who hold responsibility in armed conflicts, to reflect deeply on their actions and seek reconciliation through confession.

Pope Leo XIV made the remarks during a reception for trainees preparing to serve as confessors within the Catholic Church's institution of confession and penance, according to Vatican News, the Vatican's official publication.

"One might ask: do those Christians who bear serious responsibility in armed conflicts have the humility and courage to make a serious examination of conscience and to go to confession?" he said.

He suggested that such reflection could help individuals learn to live in unity. The pope said the "dynamism of unity" is a prerequisite for peace among people and nations.





