Trump: Most planes targeted in attack on Saudi Arabia base had little damage

U.S. President Donald ⁠Trump on Saturday ⁠said four of five tanker planes targeted in an attack on ⁠a base in Saudi Arabia suffered "virtually no damage."

"Four of the five had virtually no damage, and are already back in service. One had slightly more damage, ⁠but ⁠will be in the air shortly," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump criticized reports from U.S. media outlets, including the Wall ⁠Street Journal, which reported on Friday that Iranian strikes damaged five U.S. Air Force refueling planes on the ground at Prince ⁠Sultan ‌air ‌base in Saudi Arabia. ⁠The Journal said ‌that no one was killed and ⁠the planes were ⁠being repaired.









